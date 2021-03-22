Home Bank Welcomes Stephen Damore

NEW ORLEANS – Home Bank has named Stephen Damore senior vice president/director of special assets. He comes to Home Bank with 25 years in loan workout and loan risk remediation experience, most recently as loan review segment manager at Hancock Whitney Bank.

Damore received his Bachelor of Science in accounting and MBA from the University of New Orleans, and he’s completed the Graduate Banking School of the South at Louisiana State University.

“Steve has a comprehensive knowledge base in Special Assets Management,” said Darren Guidry, Home Bank’s chief credit officer. “His past experiences will enable him and his team to continue to make meaningful contributions to the bank’s performance.”