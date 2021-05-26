Home Bank Welcomes Rachel Nunez to Home Bank Commercial Banking Team

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Home Bank is pleased to welcome Rachel Nunez as Vice President/Senior Commercial Relationship Manager serving the Greater New Orleans market. Nunez was most recently a Vice President/Commercial Banking Loan Officer at Hancock Whitney. Known for her expertise in finance and the niche industries that make up New Orleans’ infrastructure – healthcare, maritime, manufacturing and hospitality – Nunez is also invested in community economic development initiatives and organizations that empower women.

We are happy to have Rachel on board,” John Zollinger, Director of Commercial Banking, said. “Her background and experience in the market give her a perspective that her clients appreciate, and she takes the time to understand their needs and provide workable solutions.”

A native of St. Bernard Parish, La., Nunez is active in St. Bernard Economic Development Foundations and currently serves as Vice President, Commissioner of the St. Bernard Port & Harbor Terminal. She also serves on the boards of Metropolitan Centers for Community Advocacy, and the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute where she founded the “Women of NORLI” program. She is a current member of the American Business Women’s Association which she led back to New Orleans in 2014.

Nunez was recently named in the City Business Moneymakers Awards for 2021 for her contributions to her community, and she’s also previously been recognized in City Business’ Top 50 Women of the Year, Ones to Watch and has been named ABWA’s Woman of the Year.