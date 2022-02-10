Home Bank Welcomes Nicole Zaunbrecher

NEW ORLEANS — Home Bank has named Nicole Comeaux Zaunbrecher senior vice president/director of human resources. She brings more than 18 years of human resources and banking expertise to her new role. Previously, she was senior vice president/human resources manager at IberiaBank/First Horizon Corporation.

“I am thrilled to join the Home Bank family; it truly feels like home,” said Zaunbrecher. “I look forward to supporting Home Bank’s values of working together, sharing insights and serving others as we grow to attract top talent while investing in our communities.”

“Nicole is a tremendous addition to our Home Bank team,” said Natalie Lemoine, director of communications. “Her depth of industry knowledge and experience across all aspects of HR will provide much value to our bank and to our employees.”

A native of Lafayette, Zaunbrecher has made her home in south Louisiana. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a focus on insurance and risk management from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She has participated in the United Way Leadership Program in addition to the Women’s Unlimited Leadership Development Program.