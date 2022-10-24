Home Bank Welcomes Judi LeJeune as Director of Marketing

LAFAYETTE, La. – Home Bank welcomes Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing Judi LeJeune. LeJeune joins the bank after serving 19 years with IberiaBank/First Horizon as public relations director. She has extensive experience in public relations, media relations and advertising, and in working with banking teams across multiple states.

“Judi has a tremendous depth of experience and perspective in marketing and public relations,” said Home Bank Chief Administrative Officer Natalie Lemoine. “She has a passion for making a difference in the community, and we are incredibly excited to have her on the Home Bank team.”

LeJeune is a graduate of CABL’s Leadership Louisiana and One Acadiana’s Leadership Lafayette. Her involvement in the community includes serving on the operations and programing committee for Moncus Park, as past president for Cathedral Carmel Foundation and Festival International de Louisiane, and the executive committee for Lafayette Ballet Theatre. JLeJeuneudi has also served as a volunteer with Junior Achievement and Catholic Charities of Acadiana.