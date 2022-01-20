Home Bank Names Christopher L. Braud New Orleans Market President

NEW ORLEANS — Home Bank has announce the promotion of Christopher L. Braud to senior vice president/New Orleans market president. Braud has served most recently at Home Bank as a senior commercial relationship manager.

Braud brings 23 years of commercial lending experience to his new role where he will lead the commercial team in the greater New Orleans market. Braud’s predecessor, John J. Zollinger IV, is now serving the company as director of commercial banking.

“We have a great team here in New Orleans, and I’m excited about the opportunity to lead this outstanding group of experienced banking professionals,” said Braud. “I look forward to working with my team serving the many businesses and owners in our community and helping them to achieve their goals.”

Braud is a graduate of the University of New Orleans with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He is a certified public accountant, and he received his MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University. Braud is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Society of Louisiana CPAs. In addition, he’s currently an executive committee member for the Jefferson Business Council. Previously, he’s served as a board member for Jefferson Dollars for Scholars and the Tulane Association of Business Alumni. Braud is a graduate of the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute, and Leadership Jefferson.

“Chris has been a leader in the organization since he joined the bank. His insight and knowledge have brought so much value to his clients and Home Bank. He is the ultimate professional. I am thrilled that we are able to promote from within and recognize the talent that we have in our organization,” said Zollinger.