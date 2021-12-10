Home Bank Announces 2 Hires

LAFAYETTE — Home Bank welcomes Lisa Joshua Lee as vice president/retail group lead, serving the Baton Rouge, Northshore and Mississippi regions. Joshua-Lee brings 32 years of retail banking expertise to her new role. Previously, she was an assistant vice president/multi-financial center leader at Hancock Whitney.

“We are so pleased that Lisa has joined our retail banking team. She’s invested in team building and has a heart for developing the potential she sees in people. In addition, her expertise in working alongside customers and businesses is invaluable,” said Retail Banking Manager Robyn Amrhein.

A graduate of Louisiana State University with a Bachelor of Science in marketing, Joshua-Lee is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and serves as the organization’s economic development chairperson. She’s also involved in New Gideon Baptist Church as co-chair of the Nehemiah Ministry and member of the finance committee. She is a business advisory board member of Baton Rouge Community College, and she is a board member for the Monticello Crime Commission and Improvement District.

Home Bank also welcomes Derek McDonald as vice president/product process manager. McDonald brings 20 years of experience in banking and 10 years’ experience in product management to his new role. Previously, he was vice president/senior product manager at Capital One.

“Derek joining our team will help us enhance our product line to better serve our customers,” said Amhrein. “His product knowledge is unparalleled, and his keen eye for detail will help us to refine our offerings for the market.”

A graduate of the University of New Orleans with a Bachelor’s in general studies and a concentration in business management, McDonald also holds a FINRA Series 6 license. He is a veteran who served in the United States Air Force as a Sergeant with four years of active duty serving at Rhein-Main Air Base Germany, and Key West Naval Air Station, Florida. In addition, he is a past board member of Slidell Youth Football Association and Slidell Youth Basketball Association and has served as a head coach in those organizations.

Home Bank, a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, was chartered in 1908 and now has 40 locations across south Louisiana and western Mississippi.