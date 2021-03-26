MISSION

Home Bank’s focus is: “Good for business. Good for life.”

ABOUT

The spirit of community that fueled Home Bank in its early days is still going strong 113 years later. Home Bank is a growing company that hasn’t outgrown the personal touch expected of a community bank. Offering the modern technology you expect, Home Bank also delivers the service you deserve across its 40 South Louisiana and Mississippi branches.

WHY THEY GIVE

Supporting the communities in which we live, work and play is important to every Home Bank banker. That’s why the bank created an employee giving program called Home Bank Helps. Serving on boards, committees, and as volunteers for nonprofits across the bank’s footprint, the Home Bank team is invested in the growth of the region’s families and businesses. The bank promotes a sense of family, of community and of belonging and encourages its employees to find causes that inspire them to serve and lead.

METHODS

The Home Bank team gives of its time resources through a robust corporate sponsorship and donation program as well as through volunteerism. In addition, the bank maintains an employee-funded and directed grant program, Home Bank Helps, which allocates grant dollars to local nonprofits and schools. The grant fund was created by employees to allow for active participation in workplace giving, and in 2020, the New Orleans and Northshore markets granted funds to 12 organizations. To make fundraising fun, several times a year, Home Bank offers “jean days” to employees who donate toward a special cause such as heart health and cancer research.