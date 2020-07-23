Home Bank just celebrated its 112th anniversary, but the bank is anything but old fashioned. Through two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Great Recession and now the COVID-19 pandemic, Home Bank has not only remained strong and stable as an institution but has helped countless families and businesses plan, manage and grow their finances.

Central to the bank’s culture are integrity, innovation and a commitment to service, and these values have become even more fundamental in recent months. Home Bank’s dedicated team made it their mission to help businesses minimize the impact of changing social protocols and operational regulations, working hand-in-hand with business owners to secure funding through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.

“Our team of experienced bankers offer exceptional service and advice, and we’re there when it counts,” says John Zollinger, New Orleans Market President. “We understand the perspective of small business owners and the importance of finding solutions that make their lives better. With every loan funded, more jobs could be saved, layoffs avoided, and livelihoods sustained.”

Additionally, the implementation of new technologies has allowed Home Bank to deliver essential services like online banking and account management to the palm of a customer’s hand. Digital resources like Zelle® enable instant person-to-person payments and transfers, while Positive Pay protects businesses from check fraud. Bankers are even available to conduct free financial checkups, providing a comprehensive look at a customer’s financial situation to inform high-level, results-oriented decisions and investments.

Home Bank continues to exemplify the highest standards of service, convenience and security for communities across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. Their bankers are more than just trusted financial partners — they’re friends and neighbors who keep us moving forward, which is why they live by the motto, “Good for business. Good for life.”

