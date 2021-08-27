Home Bancorp Appoints Ballard to Board of Directors

LAFAYETTE, La. – Home Bancorp and Home Bank, the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, announced that J. Scott Ballard has been appointed to its board of directors, effective Sept. 1.

“We are pleased to add Scott to our board of directors,” said John W. Bordelon, chairman, president and CEO of the company and bank. “He has an exceptional reputation by leading successful businesses and high-performing teams. Scott joins a Board that is fully committed to serving our customers and employees well with superior results for our shareholders.”

Ballard is founder, CEO and owner of Ballard Hospitality and owner of Ballard Brands with his two brothers. Ballard Hospitality provides lifestyle service, housing and all logistical support to remote sites and beyond.