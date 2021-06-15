University of Holy Cross Streamlines Master’s Degree Programs

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross said it is making changes to its master’s degree programs to accommodate an anticipated influx of college returnees whose livelihoods were upended by the pandemic.

Beginning this fall, UHC will offer an entirely online option for its Master of Science in management, provide discounted tuition and shorten the amount of time it takes to complete courses.

“The pandemic caused swift and dramatic shifts in the labor market as well as in higher education, and we’re trying to adapt quickly to get ahead of the changing times as thousands consider new career paths that require master’s degrees in management,” said Dr. Armine Shahoyan, chair of UHC’s business administration department.

Notably, newly inaugurated U.S. House Rep. Troy Carter earned his Master of Science in management last month from Holy Cross after working 16 months online and in person.

UHC also announced food business management as a new concentration in the Master of Science in management program working closely with the university’s food and beverage program which offers students a wide-ranging field in the culinary and beverage industries. The other three concentrations are healthcare management, project management and finance.

UHC also recently made changes to an undergraduate program that allows working adults to receive credit for their work experience toward a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a concentration in organizational management.

For information, visit https://uhcno.edu/academics/bus-admin/MS-Management.html.