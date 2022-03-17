Hollywood Star Anthony Mackie Planning Film Studio in New Orleans East

Actor Anthony Mackie attends Netflix's "Altered Carbon" season 2 premiere at AMC Lincoln Square on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

NEW ORLEANS — The daily paper reports that actor and frequent onscreen superhero Anthony Mackie has purchased a 20-acre site in New Orleans East that he plans to turn into a movie studio. The New Orleans native, and former student at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, hasn’t commented publicly on the plan, but the paper cites sources close to deal in its report. The property, which was purchased from car dealer Matt Bowers, is located near the Little Woods neighborhood on the Interstate 10 Service Road at Read Boulevard.

Mackie started his film career 20 years ago and has recently turned his attention toward producing. He created a new production company called East Studios LLC for this new project. The timing is good, as there are roughly 20 movies and television shows in production in the state, according to Louisiana Economic Development. New streaming services have increased demand for new content, as did the production backup caused by the pandemic slowdown.

Economic boosters hope the project is an additional sign of life for the New Orleans East economy — along with redevelopment plans at the former Six Flags site — and it becomes the first “end-to-end” studio in Louisiana, responsible for a filmed media project from beginning to finished product.