Holly & Smith Architects Names Next Generation Leadership

L to R: Kevin Morris, Ryan Faulk and Pierre Theriot

NEW ORLEANS – After 40 years of practicing architecture in the region, Holly & Smith Architects APAC of Hammond and New Orleans has appointed new leadership, setting the stage for the organization’s future.

The board of directors of the company has appointed Kevin Morris as its new president, Ryan Faulk as CEO and Pierre Theriot as vice president in charge of design direction. Michael Holly AIA and Jeffrey Smith AIA, the founding principals, will remain engaged in an advisory capacity, each in their respective roles.

As president, Kevin Morris AIA will lead the firm with an emphasis on strategic planning, marketing, and business development.

“Over the past 40 years, Michael and Jeffrey have formed the foundation of this successful practice through a commitment to hard work and sacrifice,” said Morris. “As mentors, they have worked unceasingly to create a collaborative culture, promote thoughtful design, and build the firm’s leadership – a platform for success. As the torch is passed to the new leadership, we recognize that now is not the time to become complacent in our accolades. On the contrary, it is a realization that we must now work smarter and even more diligently towards ensuring the sustainability and longevity of this practice. With their continued guidance, we embrace this responsibility and resolve to lead the firm to many more years of success.”