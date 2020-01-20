Holley Haag Named Market President at The First

NEW ORLEANS – Holley L. Haag joins The First, a national banking association financial institution, as New Orleans region market president. Haag is responsible for leading commercial, retail and business banking activities. This includes servicing the financial needs of private banking, privately held companies, real estate, mortgage, retail customers, business professionals and nonprofits. The First’s full-service local office is at 1041 Veterans Memorial Blvd in Metairie.

A veteran banker, Haag brings over 25 years of financial banking experience in the New Orleans area. Prior to joining The First, Haag was a senior vice president and relationship banker at First Bank & Trust Company in New Orleans.

“I am excited to join The First and to lead the business and commercial banking efforts throughout the New Orleans Region, Haag said. “The banking professional team at The First has a depth of experience helping individual clients and businesses of all size find the financial solutions to move them forward, and I am excited to be a part of that growth.”

“Holley brings a wealth of banking experience with her to our New Orleans team,” said Cole Hoppy, president and CEO of First Bancshares Inc (parent company of The First). “Her depth of knowledge will help our New Orleans division further provide real solutions for individuals and for businesses looking to grow and expand. I am confident that Holley’s community connections will help The First to serve the banking needs of New Orleans businesses and I could not be more delighted to have her on The First financial team.”

A native New Orleanian, Haag graduated from Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business and attended the University of Mississippi. Haag is very actively involved in the New Orleans community. She serves on several regional and local boards. A breast cancer survivor, she works with the New Orleans affiliate Susan G. Komen Foundation. Haag has been named a 2020 Woman of the Year by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation. Haag also serves on the board of Daughters of Charity Foundation, Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful, the Louisiana Museum Foundation and is a sustaining member of the Junior League of New Orleans.