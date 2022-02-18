Holland Familia Joins Stone Pigman as Business Development Director

NEW ORLEANS – Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann has announced that Holland Familia has joined the firm as business development director.

Familia has experience in legal and retail marketing, media planning and buying, and project management. She comes to Stone Pigman from Forman Watkins & Krutz, where she managed marketing, attorney recruiting, community and client relations and event planning across offices in five states. Before working for a firm, Familia honed her skills at a marketing agency where she managed media for regional and national clients in the banking, medical, legal and hospitality sectors.

“Holland has hit the ground running, spearheading a number of business development initiatives at the firm,” said Michael Walshe, chair of Stone Pigman’s Management Committee. “Exciting things are happening at Stone Pigman, and Holland is well placed as we continue to meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients.”

In her new role, Familia oversees establishing and implementing business development and marketing strategies, as well as cultivating new and existing client relationships.

“Stone Pigman has set the standard for excellence and service in the legal profession over its 90 years,” Familia said. “I can’t think of a better place than here, helping the firm’s experienced lawyers and staff continue to grow our offerings to clients from such a solid foundation.”

Familia holds an MBA from Mississippi College and a BBA in marketing from Mississippi State University. She is a board member of the New Orleans and Baton Rouge chapter of the Legal Marketing Association.