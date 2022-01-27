The Jefferson Chamber honored high investors by hosting the Holiday Soirée on Thursday, December 9 at Desi Vega’s Seafood and Prime Steaks in Metairie. The exclusive event served as a culmination of appreciation to high investors for their commitment to securing the Chamber’s success in 2021 while also celebrating the holiday season and offering those in attendance the first opportunity to meet new Chamber President Ruth Lawson.

Guests enjoyed a night of networking among local business leaders, cocktails, and heavy hors d’oeuvres made possible by local businesses and event sponsors Louisiana Seafood, Dorignac’s Food Center, and Southern Eagle Distributing and Crown Beverages.