Holiday Events at Riverwalk Outlets

NEW ORLEANS – From the Riverwalk Outlets:

The Riverwalk Outlets will be the site of several family-friendly holiday events, including choirs serenading shoppers and holiday movie screenings on Spanish Plaza. The events kick off on Nov. 22 with the Riverwalk’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Spanish Plaza.

“Riverwalk Outlets is proud to continue our tradition of kicking off the holiday season in Downtown New Orleans with our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony,” said Yvette Gremillion-Watkins, general manager at Riverwalk Outlets. “This year we are adding another layer of free downtown fun with our community­–complimentary events throughout the holiday season.”

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., join Riverwalk Outlets for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. During this ceremony, a beautifully decorated 45-foot tree will be illuminated to mark the beginning of the holiday season. Guests will enjoy the sounds of the Riverwalk Jazz Band, beignet and beverage vouchers provided by Café Du Monde, special appearances from Santa and his friends and an exclusive complimentary keepsake photo. In collaboration with the Downtown Development District, this event will culminate in lighting the entire Downtown of New Orleans.

Chanukah at the Riverwalk

On Sunday, Dec. 18, (time TBD) Riverwalk Outlets is partnering with Chabad-Lubavitch of Louisiana for Chanukah at the Riverwalk. The event presented at Spanish Plaza by Chabad-Lubavitch includes the lighting of a giant Menorah in honor of the beginning of Chanukah. The event will feature live traditional Jewish music, kosher cuisine, along with complimentary delicious latkes, Jewish gelt (chocolate candy), dreidels (toys), crafts and more for the whole family.

Riverwalk Jazz Band

On Tuesdays in December the Riverwalk Jazz Band will be strolling the mall serenading shoppers from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Catch them at the Riverwalk on Dec. 6, 13 and 20.

Riverwalk Holiday Choir

On Thursdays in December make sure to stop by the Riverwalk’s food court from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to take in the sounds of the holidays with talented choirs.

Dec. 8 – Shades of Praise choir

Dec. 22 – Canterbury Carolers

Riverwalk Holiday DJ

On Fridays in December DJ Polo 504 will be spinning holiday favorites from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the mall. Catch DJ Polo at the Riverwalk on Dec. 9, 16 and 23.

Movies Under the Stars on Spanish Plaza

On Saturday, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. bring the entire family out for a special holiday movie on Spanish Plaza. Complimentary holiday treats will be available along with Santa for photos under the Riverwalk’s Christmas Tree.

Dec. 10 – Arthur Christmas

Dec. 17 – The Grinch (2018 animated version)

In addition to events, the Riverwalk’s 75+ retailers will also be offering special deals throughout the holiday season. Make sure to stop by for all of those holiday shopping list items.

Below are the Riverwalk’s holiday hours:

CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CLOSED on Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.