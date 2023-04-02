Hogs for the Cause: Teams Raised $3.6M for Families Fighting Cancer

Hogs for the Cause 2023: Children's Hospital New Orleans Grand Champion Hog Addiction

NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of the annual Hogs for the Cause music festival, barbecue cookoff and fundraiser say that record-breaking crowds attended the event on March 31 and April 1 at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds.

Now, the fest has announced the names of the cooking competition winners and top fundraisers.

“We broke the scale this year,” said Becker Hall, Hogs CEO and co-founder, in a press release. “The amount of good that can be done with these funds is astonishing. We are so thankful for our teams, attendees, volunteers, sponsors and families. Together, we have hit another high with $3.6 million raised by our amazing teams.”

The 15th Annual Ben Sarrat Jr. Cook-Off featured 90 teams this year. The barbecue competitors vied for the title of Children’s Hospital New Orleans Grand Champion along with awards in several subcategories.

“The teams this year brought it, from the food in the yard to the money raised,” said Rene Louapre, the fest’s COO and co-founder. “We are so proud to celebrate 15 years of Hogs, and this year just proves that the work we are here to do has no end in sight; the fundraising continues to astound us, and it provides for so many families.”

Each Year, Hogs for the Cause inducts individuals into its Hog of Fame. This award represents continued dedication and service to the Hogs organization. This year’s Hog of Fame inductees are Lee LaFleur (Swine Spectators), Sarena Teng (Pig Latin), Sam Panice (House of Hogs), Mike Finney (Irish Brew barbecue), David Flexer and Libby Fein (Hogs staff members).

Hogs for the Cause 2023 Winners

Children’s Hospital New Orleans Grand Champion: Hog Addiction

Whole Hog: Squeal Team Six

Ribs: Pork Funk All Stars

Pork Butt/Shoulder: Trailer Pork Boys

Porkpourri: Hog Addiction

Best Sauce: All Hail the Curly Tail

Blue Plate Mayonnaise Best Side: Smokey & The Bacon

Irpino Avin Hawkins Best Bacon: Hoggystyle

“Just Winging It” presented by Tabasco: Captain Porkenheimer

Fan Favorite: Mr. Pigglesworth

Friday Night Party: The Boar’s Nest

Best Booth: House of Hogs

Best Social Media: Pork Hub

Fundraising Champion – Fleur de Que; over $500K

Second Place Fundraising – Morten Anderson’s Mullets; over $350K

Third Place Fundraising – Hogwatch; over $300K

Online Fundraising Champion – The Boar’s Nest; over $300K

Teams over $150K

Mr. Pig Stuff

March of the Pigs

Teams over $100K

River Pork Pilots

Swine & Dine

Piggystardust

Teams over $70K

Mr. Pigglesworth

Teams over $60K

The Hogfather

Swine Krewe

Teams over $50K

The Pig Easy

House of Hogs

Irish Brew barbecue

Deswine Intervention

Pig Latin

Hogaddiction

Frey Part Deuce

Teams over $40K

Captain Porkenheimer

Bassets, Booze & barbecue

Sir Pork A Lot

Rugaroux Q

Teams over $30K

Lard and In Charge

Hoggystyle

Chew Forks Farms

Smokeshow Cook Squad

Devil Moon

Porkchopitoulas

Hupigs

Mazant National

Hog Dat Nation

Teams over $20K

Sweet Swine O’Mine

Piglit

Smokey Ridge barbecue

Swine Spectators

Chits & Piggles

Dirty D & The Thunder Pigs

Swineaux

That’ll Do Crew

Team Hamerica

Gooteeque

Hogs for the Cause is a 501c(3) organization that unites barbecue culture to provide financial aid to families while their child is being treated for pediatric brain cancer.