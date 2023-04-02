Hogs for the Cause: Teams Raised $3.6M for Families Fighting Cancer
NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of the annual Hogs for the Cause music festival, barbecue cookoff and fundraiser say that record-breaking crowds attended the event on March 31 and April 1 at the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds.
Now, the fest has announced the names of the cooking competition winners and top fundraisers.
“We broke the scale this year,” said Becker Hall, Hogs CEO and co-founder, in a press release. “The amount of good that can be done with these funds is astonishing. We are so thankful for our teams, attendees, volunteers, sponsors and families. Together, we have hit another high with $3.6 million raised by our amazing teams.”
The 15th Annual Ben Sarrat Jr. Cook-Off featured 90 teams this year. The barbecue competitors vied for the title of Children’s Hospital New Orleans Grand Champion along with awards in several subcategories.
“The teams this year brought it, from the food in the yard to the money raised,” said Rene Louapre, the fest’s COO and co-founder. “We are so proud to celebrate 15 years of Hogs, and this year just proves that the work we are here to do has no end in sight; the fundraising continues to astound us, and it provides for so many families.”
Each Year, Hogs for the Cause inducts individuals into its Hog of Fame. This award represents continued dedication and service to the Hogs organization. This year’s Hog of Fame inductees are Lee LaFleur (Swine Spectators), Sarena Teng (Pig Latin), Sam Panice (House of Hogs), Mike Finney (Irish Brew barbecue), David Flexer and Libby Fein (Hogs staff members).
Hogs for the Cause 2023 Winners
- Children’s Hospital New Orleans Grand Champion: Hog Addiction
- Whole Hog: Squeal Team Six
- Ribs: Pork Funk All Stars
- Pork Butt/Shoulder: Trailer Pork Boys
- Porkpourri: Hog Addiction
- Best Sauce: All Hail the Curly Tail
- Blue Plate Mayonnaise Best Side: Smokey & The Bacon
- Irpino Avin Hawkins Best Bacon: Hoggystyle
- “Just Winging It” presented by Tabasco: Captain Porkenheimer
- Fan Favorite: Mr. Pigglesworth
- Friday Night Party: The Boar’s Nest
- Best Booth: House of Hogs
- Best Social Media: Pork Hub
- Fundraising Champion: Fleur De Que
Fundraising Champion – Fleur de Que; over $500K
Second Place Fundraising – Morten Anderson’s Mullets; over $350K
Third Place Fundraising – Hogwatch; over $300K
Online Fundraising Champion – The Boar’s Nest; over $300K
Teams over $150K
- Mr. Pig Stuff
- March of the Pigs
Teams over $100K
- River Pork Pilots
- Swine & Dine
- Piggystardust
Teams over $70K
- Mr. Pigglesworth
Teams over $60K
- The Hogfather
- Swine Krewe
Teams over $50K
- The Pig Easy
- House of Hogs
- Irish Brew barbecue
- Deswine Intervention
- Pig Latin
- Hogaddiction
- Frey Part Deuce
Teams over $40K
- Captain Porkenheimer
- Bassets, Booze & barbecue
- Sir Pork A Lot
- Rugaroux Q
Teams over $30K
- Lard and In Charge
- Hoggystyle
- Chew Forks Farms
- Smokeshow Cook Squad
- Devil Moon
- Porkchopitoulas
- Hupigs
- Mazant National
- Hog Dat Nation
Teams over $20K
- Sweet Swine O’Mine
- Piglit
- Smokey Ridge barbecue
- Swine Spectators
- Chits & Piggles
- Dirty D & The Thunder Pigs
- Swineaux
- That’ll Do Crew
- Team Hamerica
- Gooteeque
Hogs for the Cause is a 501c(3) organization that unites barbecue culture to provide financial aid to families while their child is being treated for pediatric brain cancer.