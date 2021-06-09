Hogs for the Cause Raises Nearly $3M

NEW ORLEANS — Hogs for the Cause organizers said their 2020 and 2021 events combined raised nearly $3 million for families fighting pediatric brain cancer.

“We always knew our teams, musicians and fans were the best,” said Becker Hall, the event’s CEO and co-founder, in a release. “And no amount of rain, or mud, will stop them from coming out to support our cause and have a good time. We are so glad to be back!”

Hogs for the Cause is a nonprofit organization that “unites barbecue culture nationwide” to provide aid to families who are dealing with pediatric brain cancer. Year-round efforts culminate in an annual two-day music festival and barbecue competition. This year’s event took place June 4 and 5 in Belle Chasse.

“We especially want to thank Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine for helping us officially bring back the fun of festivals in New Orleans,” said Rene Louapre, Hogs co-founder. “Kirk willingly supported our efforts and helped make our move to Plaquemines as seamless as possible.”