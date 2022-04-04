Hogs for the Cause Raises More Than $2.6 Million

Hogs for the Cause 'Best Booth' Winners, House of Hogs (Photo Courtesy of Hogs for the Cause)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Hogs for the Cause returned to the UNO Lakefront Festival Grounds after three long years for its 14th annual event, April 1-2. With record-breaking fundraising, large crowds, and nationally recognized musical talent, the organizers are proud to announce the names of the Children’s Hospital New Orleans Grand Champion and category winners.

“We were so excited to welcome back our truly amazing teams and fans to the UNO festival grounds this year,” said Becker Hall, CEO & co-founder of Hogs for the Cause. “Together, they have helped us raise an astonishing $2.6 million, crushing any single year record and enabling us to support so many more families in need.”

The 14th Annual Ben Sarrat, Jr. Cook-Off featured over 90 teams this year. The BBQ competitors vied for the title of Children’s Hospital New Orleans Grand Champion, along with champions in the categories of Whole Hog, Ribs, Pork Butt/Shoulder, and Porkpourri (anything pork) divisions. There are also awards for Best Sauce, Blue Plate Mayonnaise Best Side, Irpino Avin Hawkins Best Bacon, “Just Winging It” presented by Tabasco, Louisiana Tourism Fan Favorite, Best Friday Night Party, Best Booth, Best Social Media, and Fundraising Champion.

“Our teams have not skipped a beat, continuing to fundraise in fun and creative ways throughout the past year,” said Rene Louapre, COO & co-founder. “They brought bigger and better competition this weekend alongside the best musical talent around, and it has been incredible to watch!”

Each year, Hogs for the Cause inducts individuals into its Hog of Fame. This award represents continued dedication and service to the Hogs organization. This year’s Hog of Fame inductees are Bobby Hawkins (Mr. Pig Stuff), Adam Avin (Mr. Pig Stuff), Robby Moss (Fleur De Que), Mike Centola (Rugaroux Q), Dan Sanders (DeSwine Intervention), Anthony DiBernardo (Morten Andersen’s Mullets), Aaron Siegel (Morten Andersen’s Mullets), and Kelsey Brehm (Hogs staff member).

And the winners are:

Children’s Hospital New Orleans Grand Champion: Hog Addiction

Whole Hog: Hog Addiction

Ribs: Emmylou’s

Pork Butt/Shoulder: Hog Addiction

Porkpourri: Hoggystyle

Best Sauce: Swine Spectators

Blue Plate Mayonnaise Best Side: House of Hogs

Irpino Avin Hawkins Best Bacon: Crazy Jeff’s BBQ Bungalow

“Just Winging It” presented by Tabasco: River Pork Pilots

Friday Night Party: The Boars Nest

Louisiana Tourism Fan Favorite: Mr. Pigglesworth

Best Booth: House of Hogs

Best Social Media: Piglet

Fundraising Champion: Fleur de Que