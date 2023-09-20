Hogs for the Cause Pledges $1M to South Carolina Hospital

NEW ORLEANS — On Sept. 14, Hogs for the Cause announced a $1 million gift to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital-Upstate in Greenville, S.C. The donation launched Prisma Health’s fundraising campaign to raise $6 million for a new pediatric cancer and blood disorders unit that will combine “whole family care” with exceptional clinical expertise and provide more treatment space. In honor of the lead gift, the unit will be named the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital – Upstate Hogs for the Cause Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Unit. Construction will begin in early 2024 and take approximately two years to complete. The announcement comes during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Hogs for the Cause is a New Orleans-based nonprofit that produces an annual food and music festival to raise funds for groups fighting pediatric cancer.

“Today, we fulfill a dream that continues to grow greater than we could have imagined,” said Becker Hall, Hogs for the Cause co-founder and CEO. “This state-of-the-art pediatric oncology and hematology unit will have a massive impact on families in South Carolina and neighboring states. We are extremely proud to partner with Prisma Health and the local South Carolina barbecue restaurants helping support this phenomenal project.”

The announcement event was catered by Home Team BBQ. South Carolina restaurants participating in Hogs for the Cause include Home Team BBQ – which has restaurants in Charleston, Greenville, and Columbia – and Swig & Swine. The restaurants have worked together to produce two Charleston community events benefiting Hogs for the Cause: Holy Smokes BBQ Festival, and Home Team’s Rock the Block. Over the last two years, the two festivals have donated more than $250,000 to Hogs for the Cause.

“Hogs for the Cause’s visionary $1 million gift serves as an inspiring example of how private philanthropy can transform healthcare and bring hope to countless families in need,” said Children’s Hospital Medical Director Dr. Robin LaCroix.

The unit will provide care for children and adolescents with cancer, bleeding disorders, and sickle cell disease. Patient family suggestions were incorporated into the innovative design to help families feel more at home during lengthy and repeated hospitalizations.