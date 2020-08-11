Hogs for the Cause Expands Nationwide Fundraising Efforts

NEW ORLEANS — Hogs for the Cause announced it has launched a peer-to-peer socially driven community fundraising platform that can be used nationwide. The nonprofit said that anyone, anywhere can now support families battling pediatric brain cancer.

“Our current fundraising methods help support the special work we do,” said Becker Hall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hogs for the Cause. “Over the years, our event teams have raised money to help build a Hogs House in New Orleans, distribute $1.52 million in direct grants to families battling pediatric brain cancer, contributed $2.2 Million to hospital programs in various cities around the country, and will help build a new Hogs House Family Residence at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.”

Hall said money raised in a community will stay within that community.

“Pediatric brain cancer is now the leading terminal cancer in children,” he said. “While Hogs for the Cause exists to fill the void between what families can afford and what insurance provides, the need is growing. Our new goal is to expand our fundraising campaigns to communities across the country in 48 of 50 states, allowing money raised in each community to stay in that community.”

Hogs for the Cause 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Hogs to sacrifice a significant portion of its annual funding.

The new fundraising platform that will serve the organization well through social media outlets. Fundraising for any size campaign can be done through a variety of social media promotions, and potentially will incorporate events and activities from backyard barbecues, pop-up dinners, and service nights at restaurants. Corporate matching programs will also be a part of the plan. Hogs will provide support in setting up these campaigns and assure that money raised stays local.

As part of this new fundraising initiative, Hogs has created a rewards program to show its appreciation for community fundraising efforts and has partnered with brands such as Big Green Egg, Yeti, and Sparkle City to provide the rewards to fundraisers as they achieve their goals. The top two fundraisers will have an opportunity to initiate a second round of fundraising. The group raising the most money overall will be awarded a backyard barbecue hosted by Hogs and a local, James Beard Award-winning chef and BBQ pitmaster.

Hogs for the Cause, which began as a pig roast with a few friends hoping to raise money for a young boy with pediatric brain cancer in 2009, has grown into one of the most highly acclaimed barbeque competitions and music festivals in the country. The funds from the festival allow the organization to help thousands of families through direct grants and funding programming at children’s hospitals. While the main event was canceled in March 2020, Hogs for the Cause was honored to be able to continue to make contributions to families in need and distributed $528,000 in grants during fiscal year 2020.For more information about Hogs for the Cause and its events, fundraising, grants and charitable contributions, visit www.hogsforthecause.com.