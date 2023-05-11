Hogs for the Cause Donates $225K to Children’s Hospital New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In April, Hogs for the Cause and Children’s Hospital New Orleans celebrated a $225,000 gift from Hogs for the Cause, which will be used to establish a new fund to support the annual operations of the Hogs for the Cause Family Center at Children’s Hospital.

In October 2018, in partnership with Hogs for the Cause, Children’s Hospital opened the Hogs for the Cause Family Center to provide on-campus housing for families living outside of the Greater New Orleans area and have a child receiving ongoing care at the hospital. The house was jointly funded with a generous $2 million commitment from Hogs for the Cause. This new gift will help sustain annual operations, including maintenance, overhead, supplies and staff required to support the 24/7 housing program.

“We are proud to continue to support families in need through our family housing partnerships,” said Becker Hall, CEO, Hogs for the Cause. “Thanks to the hard work and generosity of our community of supporters and the ongoing dedication of our teams, we will continue to positively impact hundreds of families each year whose children are receiving the expert and lifesaving care they need here at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.”

Since opening in 2018, more than 1,400 families have stayed at the Hogs for the Cause Family Center, with an average stay of approximately 20 days. Families who have stayed at the house traveled to New Orleans from more than 70 cities across Louisiana, the Gulf South and beyond.

“By providing a place to stay for families who need it, the Hogs for the Cause Family Center is an extension of the healing environment,” said Lou Fragoso, president and CEO of Children’s Hospital New Orleans. “We are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of Hogs for the Cause and its supporters for funding vital family housing services on our campus. By providing housing and a place of respite, families can focus on the care and healing of their child during what can be a stressful time.”

Children’s Hospital is proud to provide the highest level of care for children from all 64 parishes in Louisiana, across the Gulf South and beyond. Approximately 30% of the hospital’s patients come from outside of the Greater New Orleans area to receive specialized care, including more than 400 helicopter transports in 2022.