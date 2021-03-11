Hogs for the Cause Announces New Location for June 4-5 Event

NEW ORLEANS – Hogs for the Cause is scheduled to take place June 4-5 at the Plaquemines Parish Government Facility in Belle Chasse.

The Friday lineup includes Robert Randolph and the Family Band featuring the Soul Rebels and Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer, the Iceman Special, plus more to be announced. On Saturday the lineup includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Andy Frasco & the UN, Travers Brothership, Sweet Crude and more to be announced.

Organizers will limit crowds to 25% of the site’s capacity restrictions.

Health policies: All guests, staff and artists will be expected to follow the event’s safety policy, including wearing face coverings, temperature checks and screenings. Organizers said they will routinely update the safety policy based on advice from experts.

Tickets are on sale now at HogsFest.org.