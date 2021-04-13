Hogs for the Cause Announces New Event, More Music

Photo courtesy of Hogs for the Cause

NEW ORLEANS – Hogs for the Cause has announced a new Friday evening experience: “Wings and Bacon Night” is a chance for culinary teams to create and sell their unique wing and bacon dishes, as well as serve barbecue samples.

“Our newest competition gives teams a little room to spread their wings, so to speak,” said Rene Louapre, co-founder of Hogs for the Cause. “We are always looking for ways to make the event more exciting for everyone involved.”

The Hogs for the Cause music lineup has also expanded.

“We are also excited to announce additional bands are joining us for 2021,” said Becker Hall, the event’s executive director and co-founder. “I think everyone is thrilled about getting back on stage, and we will continue to add more bands as we get closer to the event.” Friday night acts recently added include Anders Osborne, Boyfriend, Early James and Jonathon “Boogie” Long. On Saturday, Stooges Brass Band, Honey Island Swamp Band, Molly Tuttle, and Dragon Smoke will be featured on one of two stages.

Hogs is also adding a payment plan with no ticket fees this year. Attendees can make two payments instead of one for two-day general admission and Friday and Saturday general admission. RFID wristbands serve as the ticket and digital wallet for each patron. Tickets for Hogs for the Cause are on sale now at hogsfest.org.

The event is scheduled for June 4-5 at the Plaquemines Parish Government Facility in Belle Chasse.