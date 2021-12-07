Hogs for the Cause Announces 2022 Lineup

NEW ORLEANS — Hogs for the Cause will return April 1 and 2, 2022 to the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds. Twenty national music acts and more than 90 barbecue teams will gather to raise funds for families battling pediatric cancer. A limited number of specially priced “early bird” tickets go on sale to the public on at 9 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 7 on HogsFest.org.

Headliners for the 2022 event include Shakey Graves, named “Best Emerging Artist” by the Americana Music Awards; multi-Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby; Galactic featuring Luther Dickinson; Yonder Mountain String Band; James McMurtry; and Nashville-based breakout solo artist Allison Russell, who is nominated for three 2022 Grammy Awards.

“A record-breaking 2021 festival gave us the confidence to go even bigger in 2022,” said Becker Hall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hogs for the Cause. “We’re absolutely thrilled to be presenting such a robust lineup and are looking forward to another sold-out show.”

The 14th annual event will present three stages of entertainment with the following lineup of musical acts:

Shakey Graves

Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

Galactic with special guest Luther Dickinson and more.

Yonder Mountain String Band

James McMurtry

Neal Francis

Flatland Cavalry

Allison Russell

Mike and The Moonpies

The Iceman Special

Joshua Ray Walker

Michot Melody Makers

Buffalo Nichols

Silver Synthetic

Glen David Andrews

New Orleans Suspects

Eddie 9V

The Pink Stones

Jank Setup

People Museum

“Our 2022 capacity will be limited from our typical levels, but the move back to UNO has allowed us to actually lower our ticket prices from our 2021 event,” said Rene Louapre, Hogs co-founder.

Sponsors for the 2022 event include Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Michelob Ultra, Phelps Dunbar and Irpino Avin Hawkins.