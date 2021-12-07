Hogs for the Cause Announces 2022 Lineup
NEW ORLEANS — Hogs for the Cause will return April 1 and 2, 2022 to the UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds. Twenty national music acts and more than 90 barbecue teams will gather to raise funds for families battling pediatric cancer. A limited number of specially priced “early bird” tickets go on sale to the public on at 9 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Dec. 7 on HogsFest.org.
Headliners for the 2022 event include Shakey Graves, named “Best Emerging Artist” by the Americana Music Awards; multi-Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby; Galactic featuring Luther Dickinson; Yonder Mountain String Band; James McMurtry; and Nashville-based breakout solo artist Allison Russell, who is nominated for three 2022 Grammy Awards.
“A record-breaking 2021 festival gave us the confidence to go even bigger in 2022,” said Becker Hall, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hogs for the Cause. “We’re absolutely thrilled to be presenting such a robust lineup and are looking forward to another sold-out show.”
The 14th annual event will present three stages of entertainment with the following lineup of musical acts:
- Shakey Graves
- Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers
- Galactic with special guest Luther Dickinson and more.
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- James McMurtry
- Neal Francis
- Flatland Cavalry
- Allison Russell
- Mike and The Moonpies
- The Iceman Special
- Joshua Ray Walker
- Michot Melody Makers
- Buffalo Nichols
- Silver Synthetic
- Glen David Andrews
- New Orleans Suspects
- Eddie 9V
- The Pink Stones
- Jank Setup
- People Museum
“Our 2022 capacity will be limited from our typical levels, but the move back to UNO has allowed us to actually lower our ticket prices from our 2021 event,” said Rene Louapre, Hogs co-founder.
Sponsors for the 2022 event include Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Michelob Ultra, Phelps Dunbar and Irpino Avin Hawkins.