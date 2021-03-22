Hoffman, Nguyen and Kuehl Launch HNK Family Law

Jeffrey M. Hoffman, Kim Ngan Nguyen and Gordon J. Kuehl

NEW ORLEANS – Three veterans of Lowe, Stein, Hoffman, Allweiss & Hauver LLP have joined forces to launch a new practice, HNK Family Law.

Jeffrey M. Hoffman, Kim Ngan Nguyen and Gordon J. Kuehl started HNK to “continue the success we achieved working in family law for the past 16 years. We wanted to give New Orleanians a full service, boutique family law firm that emphasizes the client experience through assertive and proactive legal services.”

Hoffman is a native New Orleanian who has been practicing law since 2004. Specializing in family law, he has litigated cases and negotiated settlements involving adultery, child custody, child support, spousal support, fault, prenuptial agreements, community property partitions, co-owned property partitions, and complex financial and business related matters.

Nguyen is a seasoned general civil litigator and top rated family and domestic law attorney. She practices in all areas of family law, including counseling clients considering pre- and postnuptial agreements, child custody cases, support actions, complex property disputes, and dissolution of business entities related to divorce.

Kuehl is a general civil litigator who specializes in family and domestic law. He has experience litigating all areas of family law, including divorce, custody, child support, spousal support, community property partitions, adoptions, tutorships, and contested successions. He has been recognized as a Rising Star in the area of family law by Super Lawyers since 2019.

HNK Family Law is located at 541 Julia St., Suite 200.

Get more information at hnkfamilylaw.com.