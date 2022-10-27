Historic Kid Ory House Re-Opens With Greenfield Louisiana Support

LaPLACE, La. (press release) — The Bonnet Carre Historical Center has announced the reopening of the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House, a museum in St. John the Baptist Parish that honors a rebellion by enslaved people and the early roots of jazz.

The house originally opened to the public in 2021 but, following damage from Hurricane Ida and financial pressures from the pandemic, it was forced to close its doors earlier this month. Now, with a nonprofit operating model and new support from Greenfield Louisiana, it reopens its doors on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Greenfield Louisiana, a subsidiary of Colorado-based Greenfield Holdings, is hoping to build a new $400 million grain export facility in St. John the Baptist Parish.

“I created this museum to share the compelling stories associated with this place,” said John McCusker, the facility’s managing director. “Having Greenfield Louisiana as a supporting partner allows the 1811 Kid Ory Historic House to continue its mission and extend programming beyond into the community. We look forward to working with Greenfield to further its commitment to honoring the history and culture of St. John the Baptist Parish.”

