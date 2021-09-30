Hispanic Chamber Wins National Award

NEW ORLEANS – The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce named the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Louisiana 2021 Medium Chamber of the Year at the 2021 USHCC National Conference. Each year, the USHCC recognizes three chambers of commerce in the small, medium, and large categories for their contributions to the Hispanic business community.

“We are delighted to honor the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Louisiana and its successful efforts to ensure access to education and an equitable recovery for the Hispanic community. Their commitment to providing the small businesses with the tools to thrive, as well as serving underrepresented communities illustrates that in the wake of a cultural reckoning, meaningful change is possible,” USHCC President and CEO Ramiro Cavazos said.

Every year, the USHCC identifies individuals, companies and organizations demonstrating exemplary work for communities that otherwise would have gone unnoticed or unrecognized. Positively affecting both the internal and external culture and community is what distinguishes applicants and honorees from others.

“The Chamber of the Year Award is definitely a proud moment for our organization, but it is also a reminder and motivation of our commitment moving forward as we focus our mission to build a more equitable community. We will continue to work tirelessly to erase the systemic barriers that are preventing our communities from thriving. Bridging the digital divide, providing access to capital and procurement opportunities, and building a pipeline of skilled workforce are critical to true economic development. These areas have been highlighted through COVID-19 where our Hispanic communities have been disproportionately impacted and, in my community, the added impact of Hurricane Ida,” said HCCL President and CEO Mayra E. Pineda.