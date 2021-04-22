Hispanic Chamber to Host Virtual Women’s Business Symposium

NEW ORLEANS – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will host a virtual version of its annual Women’s Business Symposium at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 on Zoom and Facebook.

This year’s event, titled “Choose to Challenge,” will be broadcast live from the WB Collective, a new shared workspace in the Warehouse District. Featured speakers include Dee C. Marshall, CEO of Diverse & Engaged; Cara Lambright, CEO of New Orleans City Park Improvement Association; Elia Diaz-Yaeger, national president of the Hispanic National Bar Association; and Jennifer Garcia, interim CEO of the Latino Business Action Network.

Click here to register. For sponsorship information, click here.