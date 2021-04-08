Hispanic Chamber to Host Virtual Town Hall

NEW ORLEANS – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana’s 2021 Virtual Town Hall is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 13 on Zoom, Facebook Live and YouTube.

The annual discussion allows small, minority-owned businesses, resources and corporate partners to “share best practices around common challenges and efforts to build a strong and prosperous community, focusing on gaps that have led to the disproportionate impact faced by the Hispanic community.”

Featured speakers include Dr. Lisa Morici, associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the Tulane University School of Medicine; Dr. Jonathan Hand, antimicrobial stewardship and transplant infectious diseases program director at Ochsner Medical Center; and Dr. Miguel A. Sierra-Hoffman of the Infectious Disease Society of America.

For more information and to register, visit https://hccl.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/1124