Hispanic Chamber Receives Grant from Verizon for Workforce Initiatives

NEW ORLEANS – Verizon will present a $100,000 grant to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana (HCCL) to support workforce and enrichment programs in New Orleans and throughout the state.

Verizon has joined forces with HCCL to help build programming focused on digital literacy, technology workforce development and STEM education to prepare more people for meaningful careers in a digitized workforce. Verizon’s vision is that such partnerships will help to reduce social disadvantages, increase economic equity for all and offer opportunities for program participants to improve their financial lives and those of generations to come.