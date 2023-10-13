Hispanic Chamber of Louisiana Signs Agreement with International Groups

NEW ORLEANS — From the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana:

On Oct. 11 at the Hispanidad 2023 Conference at the Port of Cartagena, Spain, representatives of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana signed an agreement with Cámara de Comercio de Cartagena, Asociación Cultural Héroes de Cavite, Hispanistas, Cámara de Comercio Filipina de Central Florida, and Federacion de Cámaras Filipinas.

All parties have united to create an inclusive environment for economic growth and prosperity in minority communities, and they are committed to ongoing collaboration. The signatories of this agreement are deeply dedicated to their communities, with the goal of empowering professionals and promoting economic and social progress.

This collaboration marks a pivotal step towards expanding economic opportunities and development initiatives for the Hispanic community both Globally and in Louisiana, promising numerous benefits for the Hispanic community across the globe!

Hispanic Chamber members on the trip included Raiza Pitre, executive board chair, Anselmo Rodriguez, treasurer, and Mayra Pineda, president and CEO.