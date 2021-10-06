Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Foundation Welcomes New Director

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana has hired Paula M. Belanger to be director of the HCCL Foundation. In her new role, Belanger will be responsible for consolidating the principles of the foundation within the community and to deepen the relationships with partners, sponsors and stakeholders.

Belanger spent almost two years at the Hispanic Resource Center of the City of Kenner as a manager. At the Community Development Department, she managed the tutoring program for children and other programming dedicated to help Hispanic families during the pandemic. Prior to the City of Kenner, she worked as assistant director for the Hispanic Apostolate of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, leading the planning, logistics, and execution of the community and religious oriented events and outreach activities of large scale such as health fairs, job fairs, community giveaways, etc. She was also co-chair of the 2019 St. Thomas Aquinas’ Gala Fundraiser. She will bring to the HCCL Foundation not just her community-oriented experience, but also her 15 years’ experience in the customer service industry.

“I am very excited to join this important organization. I am looking forward to leading the HCCL Foundation and working with this excellent team to bring the Hispanic community together and to help it grow,” she said.

“We look forward to working with Paula as we focus on the recovery of our businesses from the economic impact of COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida,” said Mayra Pineda, HCCL president and CEO.