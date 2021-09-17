The Mission of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Foundation (HCCLF) is to foster the continued economic growth, development and promotion of education within the Hispanic community by building capacity and helping find jobs as well as workforce opportunities in the Greater New Orleans Area. The HCCLF will provide free employment and training services to individuals within the Hispanic community in preparing and finding gainful employment. The program also offers a series of Business Development seminars open to the community.

Services Provided

• Career Counseling

• Web-Based Employment Training

• Resume and Cover Letter Assistance

• Interview Preparation

• Job Placement

Looking for Employees?

We provide workforce solutions to employers for free! We want to engage with the local business community and help fill employment needs. If you are interested in hiring our program participants, please contact the center at 504-305-5901 or via email hcclf@hccl.biz

2200 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 200,

Kenner, Louisiana