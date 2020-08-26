Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Announces Excelencia Gala Honorees

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will be honoring the accomplishments in leadership and community engagement of individuals and corporations within the Hispanic community at its annual Excelencia Gala. The event will be occurring during Hispanic Heritage Month to raise funds for the programs and services provided to the Louisiana Hispanic community.

2020 Honorees

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana – Corporate Partner

BCBSLA’s mission is to improve the health and lives of Louisianians. vision for diversity and inclusion is to integrate diversity into all business practices. They define diversity as appreciating, valuing, and capitalizing on individual differences. And we encourage the inclusion of characteristics, qualities and features that make individuals different from others.

Entergy – President’s Choice

Entergy consistently strives to create sustainable value for their customers, employees, communities, and owners. That concentrated focus drives the way they think as an organization. It enables them to effectively navigate through numerous transitions, both revolutionary and evolutionary, and still deliver on their commitments to their stakeholders.

Jose Garcia, Televizion – Community Partner

Jose Garcia is an entrepreneur and faith leader who always shows empathy for the community. A talented photographer and owner of the TeleVizion Christian channel, he is always ready to open the doors of his media outlet and offer his talent to help individuals and numerous organizations. HCCL is grateful for his dedication and commitment through the years on many projects.

Jeiver Gonzalez Villegas, GNO Tax & Business Center LLC – Small Business

Jeiver has been working with the Hispanic community in New Orleans advising and educating on accounting & tax issues. He has worked with Puentes New Orleans, Lift Fund (before Accion), Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans and IRS Vita Program, offering tax and accounting seminars.

Cristy Cali, CristyCali – Young Leader

Raised by skilled entrepreneurial parents, Cristy Cali launched her own designer jewelry brand within months of graduating from Loyola University of New Orleans. Thanks to her family’s exporting businesses, Cali grew up understanding the nature of international business. In 2019, Cali opened her first brick-and-mortar shop on Magazine Street.