Hispanic Chamber Launches Bilingual Workshops

NEW ORLEANS – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will host a nine-week workshop series starting July 9 focused on providing technology skills, business training and computer literacy to small business owners and professionals. The chamber is a local nonprofit that works to foster the continued economic growth, development and promotion of Hispanic businesses in Louisiana.

Workshops will be led by Alba Huddleston, an industrial engineer with more than years experience in manufacturing, business, technology and project management. Huddleston is the chair of professional development for HCCL Young Professionals.

Beginner and intermediate courses will be available in both English and Spanish and will be taught online via zoom.com and in person at the HCCL Foundation, 2200 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 200. All COVID-19 regulations and safety precautions are in place. Course times: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

