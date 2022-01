Hispanic Chamber, Chase Present Financial Fitness Webinar

NEW ORLEANS — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce has partnered with JPMorgan Chase to relaunch its Financial Fitness Fridays series. Up first, the bank’s Ilsi Duncan and Karl Steimle present a start-of-year checklist to help “keep businesses on the right track.” The event begins at noon Friday, Jan. 28. The event is free but registration is required.

