Hilton New Orleans Riverside GM Wins National Award

NEW ORLEANS – David Piscola, general manager of the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, has been named the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s Outstanding General Manager of the Year (Large Property). Piscola has been a member of the Hilton team for almost 27 years.

Piscola was recognized by the association for identifying the opportunity to partner with Xavier University to house more than 700 students. The initiative filled empty rooms and allowed him to bring back many of his employees. He and his staff also worked to assist impacted team members with food pantry bag distributions.