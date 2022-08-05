Hilton New Orleans Riverside Celebrates 45th Anniversary

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – In celebration of its 45th anniversary, the Hilton New Orleans Riverside is inviting locals and visitors to enjoy drink offers, live music and special rates now through Sept. 30.

“We are grateful to be celebrating 45 years of making memories in New Orleans for guests and locals alike,” said David Piscola, the hotel’s general manager. “Hilton New Orleans Riverside prides itself on being a mainstay for convention goers, family travelers and locals and we are proud to have served guests from around the world and our New Orleans community over the past four and a half decades. We invite guests to celebrate with us and stop by for a cocktail, plan a staycation or much-needed weekend getaway.”

Past guests are invited to share memories through stories and photos. Stories can be shared via the link in Hilton New Orleans Riverside’s Instagram bio or acquired items can be mailed to the hotel with attention to the marketing department.

Also, Hilton New Orleans Riverside will match any donations made to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation through the remainder of the year. LHF was founded by former Hilton New Orleans Riverside executive team members David Blitch and Tony Abadie. The mission of LHF is to strengthen Louisiana’s hospitality industry through support of individuals within the community. For more information about donating, visit Louisiana Hospitality Foundation online.

The hotel features an on-site Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, a 90,000-square-foot health and fitness center, and more than 130,000-square-feet of event space.

To learn more, visit the Hilton New Orleans Riverside website.