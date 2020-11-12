Higgins Pivots to Private Meals in Presidential Suite

NEW ORLEANS – The Higgins Hotel is responding to the pandemic-related tourism downturn by offering a special dining opportunity with French chef Virgile Brandel of the hotel’s Café Normandie and Rosie’s on the Roof. The new “Suite Dining with a French Chef” experience will allow guests to enjoy a gourmet meal in a Presidential suite on the penthouse level of the Higgins Hotel featuring views of downtown New Orleans.

Located across the street from the National WWII Museum, the hotel opened in early 2020 with a conference center, several dining options and a 1940s theme. The Higgins is a Curio branded hotel by Hilton.

The Higgins Hotel recently instituted the Hilton CleanStay program, where guests are offered no-touch check in, no-visit hotel room stays, and a rigorous daily cleaning of all public areas and touchpoints within each guestroom. The Hilton CleanStay program provides a standard list of new cleaning protocols and products.

For more information on The Higgins Hotel, or for reservations, visit higginshotelnola.com or call (833) 357-1172 or (504) 528-1941.