Higgins Hotels Lures Tourists Who Need a Place to Park

NEW ORLEANS – Experts say that most of the tourists that visit New Orleans this summer will be arriving by car, so the Higgins Hotel – adjacent to the National World War II Museum – has announced a new summer “park and stay” offer to capture their attention.

The deal provides guests with an “easy to book” room rate that includes parking at the hotel’s adjacent garage. The Higgins said guests will save up to $39 in parking fees compared to other hotels.

The Higgins said it continued to offer dining options, in-room food delivery, parking and in-room entertainment throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Service at Rosie’s on the Roof Restaurant continues to be COVID centric, with no-touch ordering and socially spaced dining.

In addition, the Higgins recently instituted the Hilton “CleanStay” program, which means guests are offered no-touch check-in, no-visit hotel room stays, and a rigorous daily cleaning of all public areas and “touch points” within each guest room. The Hilton CleanStay program provides a standard list of new cleaning protocols and products, anchored by Lysol.

For more information on The Higgins Hotel, or for reservations, visit higginshotelnola.com or call (833) 357-1172 or (504) 528-1941. To book the offer, guests can visit higginshotelnola.com and use the booking code RPPSG1 or click on “Park & Stay” when making the reservation. Rates as low as $109 can be found through September.





