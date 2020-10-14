Higgins Hotel Wins ConventionSouth Readers’ Choice Award

GULF SHORES, Ala. — ConventionSouth, a national multimedia resource for planning events in the South, has presented a 2020 Readers’ Choice Award to the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton.

“ConventionSouth readers and fans have voted to decide the best meeting sites in the South, and it is no surprise to us that Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton has been selected to receive our annual Readers’ Choice Award,” said ConventionSouth Associate Publisher Ashleigh Osborne. “The value in receiving this prestigious recognition is that it comes from the United States’ top meeting professionals who hold events in the South. These planners demand the highest level of customer service and quality facilities, and they have contributed in determining that Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, Curio Collection by Hilton indeed displays the commitment to professionalism, creativity and service that they require.”

The Higgins Hotel & Conference Center is among 380 convention and visitor bureaus, meeting facilities and hotels located across the South to receive this year’s award. Throughout the year, meeting professionals nominated the meeting sites they believe provide exemplary service for group events. The nominated sites are then compiled onto an online ballot where meeting professionals and fans are asked to vote for the best of the best.

The Higgins Hote will be featured as an award recipient in the December 2020 issue of ConventionSouth magazine, which is based in Gulf Shores, Ala., and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country who book meetings in the South.

A complete list of award winners can be found here.