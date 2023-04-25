Higgins Hotel Plans Events for ‘Stop Food Waste Day’

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – On April 26, the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center is hosting events for Stop Food Waste Day. Virgile Brandel, the hotel’s executive chef, has created special dishes for the day that include beignets made with leftover breads and a soup using ingredients remaining from the hotel’s pantry. In addition, the hotel is setting up an awareness station in the lobby that will provide information about global food waste. Scheduled for the last Wednesday of Earth Month, Stop Food Waste Day activities are designed to encourage individuals and organizations to adopt small changes that can make a big difference in reducing food waste and protecting the environment.