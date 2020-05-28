Higgins Hotel Offering Meals for 8 in a Presidential Suite

NEW ORLEANS – While New Orleans hotel occupancy remains in the single digits, local hoteliers are getting creative to bring in business. The Higgins Hotel has a new offer for diners seeking a high-end experience:

For $1900, eight diners can experience “suite dining with a French chef,” a specialty dining experience created by chef Virgile Brandel of Café Normandie and Rosie’s on the Roof.

Customers will “enjoy a carefully chef-curated gourmet meal” in a presidential suite on the penthouse level of the new hotel while gazing at views of downtown New Orleans. The price for the seven-course meal includes taxes and services fees.

Here’s a sample menu:

“Amuse Bouche” with cocktail service

Crab Beignets w/Herb Aioli

Appetizer

Fresh Louisiana wild caught shrimp cocktail coupes

Starter

Lobster Bisque

Salad

Spinach Salad- Warm Pork Belly, Roasted Shiitake, Soft Boiled Egg, White Beans, Olives, Pumpkin

Seeds, & Sherry Vinaigrette

Entrées (examples of what can be prepared for you, guests offered a choice )

Crispy Duck -Half a Duck, Duck Fat Crispy Fingerling, Frisee Citrus Salad, Green Peppercorn Sauce

Blackened Red Fish -Caper Remoulade, Dirty Rice, Okra and Tomatoes

Roasted Poulet -Free Range Chicken, Morel Mushrooms, Root Vegetables, Brussels, au Jus

Filet of Beef, Crab Cake w/Red Pepper Hollandaise, Asparagus, Potato Pave

Dessert

Dessert Trio -Mini Bourbon Pecan Tart, Mini Apple Tart, Chocolate Orange Cheesecake Square

Coffee and Cordial Service

All meals include:

Bread Presentation with Sweet Fig Butter

Wine serves with each course

Overnight use of the one-bedroom presidential suite can be added for only $300.

For details, call (504) 459-0715





