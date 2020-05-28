Higgins Hotel Offering Meals for 8 in a Presidential Suite
NEW ORLEANS – While New Orleans hotel occupancy remains in the single digits, local hoteliers are getting creative to bring in business. The Higgins Hotel has a new offer for diners seeking a high-end experience:
For $1900, eight diners can experience “suite dining with a French chef,” a specialty dining experience created by chef Virgile Brandel of Café Normandie and Rosie’s on the Roof.
Customers will “enjoy a carefully chef-curated gourmet meal” in a presidential suite on the penthouse level of the new hotel while gazing at views of downtown New Orleans. The price for the seven-course meal includes taxes and services fees.
Here’s a sample menu:
“Amuse Bouche” with cocktail service
Crab Beignets w/Herb Aioli
Appetizer
Fresh Louisiana wild caught shrimp cocktail coupes
Starter
Lobster Bisque
Salad
Spinach Salad- Warm Pork Belly, Roasted Shiitake, Soft Boiled Egg, White Beans, Olives, Pumpkin
Seeds, & Sherry Vinaigrette
Entrées (examples of what can be prepared for you, guests offered a choice )
Crispy Duck -Half a Duck, Duck Fat Crispy Fingerling, Frisee Citrus Salad, Green Peppercorn Sauce
Blackened Red Fish -Caper Remoulade, Dirty Rice, Okra and Tomatoes
Roasted Poulet -Free Range Chicken, Morel Mushrooms, Root Vegetables, Brussels, au Jus
Filet of Beef, Crab Cake w/Red Pepper Hollandaise, Asparagus, Potato Pave
Dessert
Dessert Trio -Mini Bourbon Pecan Tart, Mini Apple Tart, Chocolate Orange Cheesecake Square
Coffee and Cordial Service
All meals include:
- Bread Presentation with Sweet Fig Butter
- Wine serves with each course
- Overnight use of the one-bedroom presidential suite can be added for only $300.
For details, call (504) 459-0715