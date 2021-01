Higgins Hotel Makes USA Today ‘Top 10’ List

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – USA Today readers voted for their favorite hotels that opened in 2020 and the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center in downtown New Orleans made it onto the top 10 list.

The Higgins is the only Louisiana property to make the list, which includes the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, Hotel Haya in Tampa and the Abbey Inn & Spa in Peekskill, N.Y.

