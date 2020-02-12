Higgins Hotel & Conference Center Named a Top New Meeting Site

NEW ORLEANS – The Higgins Hotel and Conference Center, the Official Hotel of the National WWII Museum, announced that it won the Top New Meeting Site Award from ConventionSouth, the national multimedia resource for planning events in the southern United States.

“Our readers are constantly seeking information on the newest meeting sites in the South in order to offer their attendees the most modern facilities available, and this is why we are honored to recognize the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center with a Top New or Renovated Meeting Site Award,” said ConventionSouth Senior Editor Marcia Bradford. “After a lengthy review of what Higgins Hotel & Conference Center now has to offer meeting planners and attendees, we feel it indeed displays a superior commitment to providing groups with the top-of-the-line amenities and service that they require.”

Higgins Hotel & Conference Center is among a list of 58 meeting facilities located across the South to receive this year’s Top New or Renovated Meeting Site Award. More than 8,000 entries were submitted.

With 18,000 Square feet of event space on a single level, a rooftop bar and four restaurant and bar facilities, the Higgins is a unique build in a city known for its hotels. Adjacent to The National WWII Museum, the hotel complements the nearly 40,000 square feet of event space within the museum.

“It’s the perfect combination of a major attraction coupled with high end, experienced and professional hotel management” said Marc Becker, Director of Marketing for the Higgins. Becker was recently honored at the Silver Plume awards banquet of the Concierge Association as the ‘Sales and Marketing Executive of the Year”.

ConventionSouth magazine is based in Gulf Shores, Ala., and is distributed to more than 18,000 meeting professionals located across the country.





