Hibernia Bank Celebrates New Veterans Branch

METAIRIE — Hibernia Bank employees gathered with local officials and community members on May 3 to celebrate the debut of a new full-service bank branch at 5620 Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Hibernia has served the greater New Orleans area since 1886. It was initially founded as Union Homestead to provide residential mortgage loans to homeowners. Over the years, it has grown to become a full-service bank offering a range of financial services. It has five branches in the New Orleans. For more information, visit https://www.hibernia.bank/.