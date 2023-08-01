HHS Secretary Visits Touro to Highlight Efforts to Improve Maternal Health

L to R: Co-CEOs of Baby2Baby Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein join U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and New Orleans Health Director Jennifer Avegno on a visit to Touro hospital to launch the Newborn Supply Kit Program initiative to address maternal health disparities in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — On July 29, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and representatives of the national nonprofit organization Baby2Baby visited Touro hospital to launch an initiative to address maternal health disparities.

Louisiana is one of three states, along with Arkansas and New Mexico, selected for the launch of the Newborn Supply Kit Program, which involves the distribution of 3,000 kits delivered via hospitals and community-based organizations.

Touro is the program’s primary hospital distribution partner in Louisiana. Becerra launched the program by touring Touro’s Birthing Center and meeting with local kit recipients and community partners.

LCMC Health, Touro’s parent health system, said it is addressing maternal fetal health issues with community partnerships aimed at combating health disparities and improving outcomes for mothers in Louisiana.