Hertz Investment Group Launches Coworking Space at 400 Poydras Tower

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – Hertz Investment Group announced it has opened Connect Hub Coworking at 400 Poydras Tower. The space is designed for solo workers and small- to medium-sized businesses.

“Connect Hub Coworking at 400 Poydras Tower is here to serve as both a business partner and real estate provider offering a full-spectrum of desk-to-office options for remote workers, those splitting time between home, field and/or office, or growing SMBs in need of a flexible lease agreement,” said Jim Ingram, chief investment officer. “In the past year, we have witnessed the impact of the pandemic on the full range of professionals and businesses in our region. From single professionals to large companies, the way they do business is forever changed and we want to offer something to help them grow and adapt with the current commercial climate.”

Hertz offers offices suites ranging from 100 square feet to 100,000 square feet featuring fiber internet, conference rooms and on-site management. Leases are flexible.

Hertz Investment Group currently operates seven properties in New Orleans, including First Bank and Trust Tower, Poydras Center and 400 Poydras Tower.

For more information on Connect Hub Coworking at 400 Poydras Tower, visit https://connecthubco.com/.