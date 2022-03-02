Here’s How Many New Business Applications Louisiana Received in 2021

BATON ROUGE — Small businesses are an economic pillar in the United States. Businesses with fewer than 500 employees account for two-thirds of net new jobs in the U.S. and generate 44% of economic activity nationwide, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Though small businesses in the U.S. were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with an estimated one-third closing either temporarily or permanently since early 2020, American entrepreneurs appear undeterred.

From January 2021 through January 2022, over 5.8 million applications for new businesses were filed, according to Business Formation Statistics from the U.S Census Bureau. That’s 1,772 for every 100,000 Americans.

Louisiana accounted for 107,292 of all new business applications filed nationwide over the same period, the 16th most among states. Adjusting for population, however, there were 2,308 applications for every 100,000 people in Louisiana, higher than the national average and the seventh highest among states.

Louisiana saw the most applications submitted in May 2021, at 11,594, while September 2021 marked a low point over the period with just 6,928 new business applications. It is important to note that not all new business applications result in the creation of a new business, and only about 80% of new businesses last for more than a year.

Rank State New business applications per 100,000 people Total new business applications, Jan. 2021-Jan. 2022 1 Wyoming 6,395 37,014 2 Delaware 4,973 48,427 3 Georgia 3,291 349,426 4 Florida 3,183 683,680 5 Nevada 2,384 73,430 6 Mississippi 2,347 69,856 7 Louisiana 2,308 107,292 8 Utah 2,139 68,579 9 Colorado 2,098 120,830 10 Maryland 2,050 123,921 11 South Carolina 2,016 103,781 12 New Jersey 1,998 177,506 13 Montana 1,942 20,761 14 Texas 1,850 536,301 15 North Carolina 1,785 187,229 16 Idaho 1,732 30,952 17 New York 1,730 336,510 18 Arizona 1,693 123,245 19 Illinois 1,686 213,601 20 Virginia 1,658 141,514 21 Alabama 1,653 81,071 22 Michigan 1,627 162,478 23 Oklahoma 1,576 62,351 24 Tennessee 1,488 101,631 25 Missouri 1,488 91,326 26 Arkansas 1,481 44,695 27 Hawaii 1,472 20,839 28 Connecticut 1,437 51,217 29 Ohio 1,428 166,938 30 California 1,425 563,102 31 Indiana 1,393 93,786 32 Pennsylvania 1,335 170,934 33 Washington 1,321 100,567 34 Vermont 1,304 8,138 35 Oregon 1,278 53,900 36 New Mexico 1,274 26,721 37 Minnesota 1,242 70,033 38 South Dakota 1,240 10,972 39 Wisconsin 1,209 70,392 40 Alaska 1,206 8,826 41 Massachusetts 1,190 81,991 42 Rhode Island 1,165 12,341 43 Kentucky 1,145 51,151 44 Kansas 1,139 33,173 45 North Dakota 1,132 8,626 46 New Hampshire 1,094 14,876 47 Maine 1,088 14,626 48 Nebraska 1,078 20,855 49 Iowa 1,018 32,131 50 West Virginia 805 14,435

